Missouri man arrested in connection to Wichita armed robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 39-year-old Jacob York of Missouri on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia. It stems from three separate robbery investigations.

The cases happened between Jan. 11 and Jan. 23 at All Out Detox, 3033 S. Seneca, Jumpstart, 1131 E. 47th Street South, and Domino’s at 4734 S. Broadway according to police. In all cases, the suspect entered the business, pointed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect fled in a dark-colored van. No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

Through the investigations, police determined York’s involvement, and he was taken into custody Monday in the 700 block of N. Anna.

Police will present the cases to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said York had previously been arrested and convicted on charges that included robbery, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal threat.

