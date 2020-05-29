Missouri man charged with 9 felonies in bridge shooting

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 37-year-old Kansas City-area man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and eight other felonies after authorities say he randomly fired into traffic on a bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri.

The charges filed Friday in Leavenworth County, Kansas, District Court against Jason Randell Westrem, of Houston City, Missouri, include four counts of firing into an occupied vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.

One person was wounded in the shooting on the Centennial Bridge near Fort Leavenworth before a soldier stationed at the Army post hit the shooter with his car to stop the firing.

