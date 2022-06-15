WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Missouri man has been sentenced after being charged with second-degree murder stemming from an incident in April 2019.

25-year-old Brandon Craig was sentenced to 74 months in prison, or six years and two months, for the murder of 21-year-old Justin Lane.

Police say that Craig and Lane, both of whom were from Missouri, were in Wichita on April 12, 2019. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment in the 800 block of S. Emporia St.

When they arrived, they found Lane on the couch with a gunshot wound to the head. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures on Lane, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, they learned that Lane and Craig were best friends who were visiting from Independence, Missouri. Craig told the other people in the house that Lane had shot himself.

When they interviewed Craig post-Miranda, he changed his story multiple times, saying first that he never had the gun, then saying Lane handed it to him and he accidentally shot Lane, then saying he accidentally shot Lane.

An affidavit filed says the handgun that was used was a Springfield XD .45, which has two safety mechanisms.