Missouri man sentenced for possessing child porn in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Missouri man with a prior child sexual exploitation conviction was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday. In addition, the defendant was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

William Lockwood, 41, who lived in Kansas City, Kan., at the time of the crime and now lives in Pleasant Valley, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. The investigation began when Dropbox sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In his plea, Lockwood admitted he uploaded child pornography to the Dropbox account and provided access to other users.

Investigators seized 26 videos of child sexual abuse from Lockwood’s account. In 2012, Lockwood was convicted in Collier County, Fla., on a charge of obscene communication for the purpose of luring a child for sex.

LATEST POSTS: