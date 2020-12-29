Missouri parents plead not guilty after daughter allegedly killed by neighbors to remove ‘demon’

COLE CAMP, Mo. (KOLR) — The parents of a 4-year-old Missouri girl allegedly killed by neighbors to remove a “demon” have pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

Mary S. Mast and James A. Mast, both of Lincoln, Missouri, entered their plea Monday to charges of felony child endangerment resulting in death.

They’re jailed without bond. A judge also denied their request to attend the girl’s funeral.

The 4-year-old girl was found dead at the family home on Dec. 20.

Two neighbors, Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen, are charged with second-degree murder.

Mast and Aumen, who face multiple charges including murder, told the family they were beating the “demons” out of the girl, investigators said.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says she had been severely beaten and dunked in an icy pond as part of what appeared to be a “religious-type episode.”

“None of the actions contained in this case are condoned by the church they attended,” Sheriff Knox said in a statement. “The investigation done so far indicates that this is an isolated incident and not the actions of a cult.”