Missouri parents plead not guilty after daughter allegedly killed by neighbors to remove ‘demon’

COLE CAMP, Mo. (KOLR) — The parents of a 4-year-old Missouri girl allegedly killed by neighbors to remove a “demon” have pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.
Mary S. Mast and James A. Mast, both of Lincoln, Missouri, entered their plea Monday to charges of felony child endangerment resulting in death.
They’re jailed without bond. A judge also denied their request to attend the girl’s funeral.
The 4-year-old girl was found dead at the family home on Dec. 20.
Two neighbors, Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen, are charged with second-degree murder.
Mast and Aumen, who face multiple charges including murder, told the family they were beating the “demons” out of the girl, investigators said.
Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says she had been severely beaten and dunked in an icy pond as part of what appeared to be a “religious-type episode.”
“None of the actions contained in this case are condoned by the church they attended,” Sheriff Knox said in a statement. “The investigation done so far indicates that this is an isolated incident and not the actions of a cult.”
LATEST STORIES:
- A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart
- Gallup poll reveals President Trump is most admired man in 2020
- Convert your Christmas tree into free mulch in Wichita and Sedgwick County
- Fireworks set up for Lone Star New Year’s Eve
- Fire crews battle blaze at southeast abandoned Topeka mall