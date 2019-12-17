Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397

Montgomery County man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting minors

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Austin Ballew (Courtesy Butler County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Cherryvale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of sexually exploiting minors according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Austin Ballew, 21, Cherryvale, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexually exploiting a child and three counts of sex trafficking of a minor. In his plea, Ballew admitted he used Facebook to pose as an African-American teenager or young man to communicate with minor females in southeast Kansas towns. An investigation began when a victim’s parents contacted the Independence Police Department. Investigators learned that Ballew, calling himself Deandre Johnson, was soliciting other minor females for sex acts and child pornography.

Ballew offered victims money and marijuana to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves. He also threatened victims that he would make their videos public unless they kept cooperating with him.

Sentencing is set for March 23.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories