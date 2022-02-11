WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After two people were shot in west Wichita on Thursday afternoon, Wichita police have released more information regarding the incident on Friday afternoon.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they believe the individuals involved were meeting at the Dillon’s parking lot for a drug transaction.

According to WPD, officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of 21st St. and Maize Rd. The Wichita Fire Department was already on scene when the officers arrived, and they found an 18-year old man with a gunshot wound.

21st and Maize Dillons shooting (KSN Photo)

That man directed them to another victim, a 21-year-old man, who was in between two vehicles with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries but are expected to survive.

Investigators say they found two vehicles parked next to each other on the east side of a nearby Dillon’s grocery store parking lot, both sustaining damage from gunshots.

21st and Maize Dillons shooting (KSN Photo)

They say that shortly after 2 p.m., one of the vehicles backed into a parking stall as a man emerged. He opened the trunk, removed something from the trunk, and got back in the car.

Later on, the second vehicle backed into the stall directly next to the first one. Not long after that, shots were fired, and three men exited the vehicles and fled into the neighborhood to the east.

One of the men who exited the vehicle was the 18-year-old, who returned to the parking lot and called the Wichita Fire Department personnel.

Police continued to search the neighborhood and surrounding area for the suspects. At this time, a person of interest has been identified.