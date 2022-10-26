SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers along Interstate 70. Captain Paul Forrester said the good news is that employees found the skimmers before any customers lost money.

Forrester said that employees at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, and Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street, knew something was wrong because gas pump alarms went off.

Two skimmers were inside pumps at the Flying J. Employees gave police descriptions of people who were near the pumps when the alarms sounded.

One skimmer was inside a pump at Pilot. Forrester said employees saw a man near the pump walk toward a tractor-trailer and drive away.

All three card skimmers were found in the last week. Forrester said police are still investigating.

Last week, sheriffs in Gray and Hodgeman counties reported finding card skimmers on gas pumps. In those cases, investigators warned people to check their bank and credit card accounts for unknown purchases.