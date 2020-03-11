More than 100 tires slashed in Wellington, number of cases could still rise

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath calls it a tire slashing spree.

Chief Health said four teens were arrested after more than 100 tired were slashed on at least 35 cars.

“It pretty much took all day to fix. Two of them yesterday and mine today,” said Kelci Owens.

Not only was her car a target, so was her mother’s car and to make things even worse her brother’s car.

“We had an elderly lady, did not know what she was going to do,” adds Mark Rausch, owner of Rausch Tire and Equipment. “She cried and cried and cried.”

Words to describe all the rubber stacked in Rausch’s shop would probably fall flat.

“I had a lot going through my mind. “I do not know,” said Owens. “Then, everybody started talking about it and that, ‘so and so got hit, and so and so got it, and I was like wow.'”

Cars flocked to shops and the police reports landed on Chief Heath’s desk.

“Certainly, Monday morning was not a good morning for us,” Heath explained.

“I feel bad for them,” Rausch said. “Michelle (Wife) had to deal with the phone calls of the people that were crying.”

“My mom was very angry,” Owens said.

Some cars are still standing on stilts and may remain that way while owners figure out a way to come up with the money.

Kelci’s family paid $1,800 to get their three cars back on the road, but for the 30 plus other cases, the damage is still unknown.

“I know, as of early this morning, were looking in that from a cost perspective of $13,000 or more,” Chief Heath said.

Heath says the number of cases and total cost damage could rise. He says many cars are still sitting on the side of the road throughout the city with flat tires.

