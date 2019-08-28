More than 50 charged in Manhattan area heroin, fentanyl bust

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister on Wednesday shared the results of a multi-year investigation that took place in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged more than 50 people on a variety of drug-related accounts that McAllister emphasized dealt with heroin and fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that has come onto the scene in recent years, resulted in many overdose death across the nation,” McAllister said.

The investigation started with the death of a K-State student. In the fall of 2017, the student decided to try heroin for the first time.

“The heroin contained fentanyl,” said McAllister. “That one and only time was fatal.”

McAllister said six people were tied to that death.

Also, McAllister said agents arrested 35 people Tuesday for distribution of controlled substances, making false statements, using social media to further drug trafficking, and for the unlawful use of firearms. Other drugs found included ecstasy, marijuana, methamphetamine and hydrocodone.

“We have referred to this as Operation Chicago Connection,” said McAllister.

McAllister said the drugs are flowing into Kansas through the Chicago area drug trade. He said it is one of the largest operation ever conducted in Kansas.

“One of the largest operations we have ever conducted through the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the State of Kansas. Certainly, one of the largest if not the largest takedowns we have ever conducted.”

LIVE: Major Manhattan Criminal Investigation LIVE: U.S. Attorney Stephen McAlister is sharing the results of heroin and fentanyl bust in Manhattan. They have made over two dozen arrests related to the 3-year investigation. Posted by KSNT News on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

LATEST STORIES: