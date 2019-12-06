Mother accused of second-degree murder after toddler overdose returns for trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The mother whose young son died of a methadone overdose, appeared in court Friday.

Kimberly Compass is charged with murder in the death of her two-year-old son, Zayden Jaynesahkluah.

On May 31, officers responded to the Sunset Motel in the 2300 block of South Broadway, regarding Jaynesahkluah not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy found that Zayden died from ingesting methadone. It also said he had bruises on his face and legs.

His mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass, appeared before a judge and was charged with first-degree murder.

LATEST POSTS: