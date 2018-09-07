Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty to murder of Tony Bunn
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The parents of a Wichita toddler who died earlier this year were in court today.
Elizabeth Woolheater and her boyfriend Lucas Diel pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges for the dead of two-year-old Tony Bunn.
Officials say Tony had "extensive trauma to the head and face" along with a broken nose and several bruises on his body when he died.
Woolheater and Diel are being held on $250,000 bonds.
