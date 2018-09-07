Crime

Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty to murder of Tony Bunn

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 09:15 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 06:40 AM CDT

Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty to murder of Tony Bunn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The parents of a Wichita toddler who died earlier this year were in court today. 

Elizabeth Woolheater and her boyfriend Lucas Diel pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges for the dead of two-year-old Tony Bunn. 

Officials say Tony had "extensive trauma to the head and face" along with a broken nose and several bruises on his body when he died. 

Woolheater and Diel are being held on $250,000 bonds. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center