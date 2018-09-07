Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty to murder of Tony Bunn Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tony Bunn (Photos Courtesy Zachary Woolheater) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The parents of a Wichita toddler who died earlier this year were in court today.

Elizabeth Woolheater and her boyfriend Lucas Diel pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges for the dead of two-year-old Tony Bunn.

Officials say Tony had "extensive trauma to the head and face" along with a broken nose and several bruises on his body when he died.

Woolheater and Diel are being held on $250,000 bonds.