Mother, father charged in death of 2-year-old son

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A mother and father have been charged with first-degree murder in the alleged drug overdose death of their 2-year-old son in a Kansas City suburb.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shelly Vallejo and 26-year-old Jean Morales, both of Shawnee, made a first appearance Friday.

They also are charged with aggravated child endangerment and a felony charge alleging that they possessed Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is potentially deadly if misused. Each is jailed on a $1 million bond.