WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman will not have to go to prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed her 5-year-old daughter a year ago.

In January, Nory Lam pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter while Drinking Under the Influence (DUI). Last week, a judge sentenced her to three years probation.

Around 3 a.m. on March 7, 2021, an SUV crashed off the road near 47th Street South and 127th Street East, southeast of Wichita, and landed in a field. When deputies arrived, Lam was holding her daughter Aleah Reyes in her lap in the SUV’s back seat.

A probable cause affidavit said a deputy heard Lam say, “We were drunk driving.” The deputy also said she commented that it was all her fault.

Through the investigation, deputies said they learned that Lam’s blood alcohol content was .098, which is above the legal limit of .08.

According to the court document, Lam told investigators she had been at a birthday party in Derby and drank from approximately 11 p.m. until around 2 a.m. The affidavit said that Lam admitted to drinking about eight shots of Patron and one Truly. However, she told deputies that she did not feel like she was under the influence.

In exchange for Lam’s guilty plea in January, prosecutors agreed to recommend probation. They pointed to her acceptance of responsibility, her engagement with therapy and treatment, and her suffering as a great consequence due to her actions.

If Lam violates probation, she could face prison time. The prison time for the charge ranges from 38 to 43 months.