Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in motel arrested on suspicion of felony murder

Zayden Jaynesahkluah

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed Kimberly Compass, the mother of Zayden Jaynesahkluah who was found dead in a South Broadway motel, has been arrested on suspicion of felony murder.

On May 31, officers responded to the Sunset Motel in the 2300 block of south Broadway, regarding Jaynesahkluah not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wichita police said they been continually investigating the case and recently received information from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, which led to the arrest. KSN News is working to learn more about that autopsy.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

