Mother sentenced for her role in son’s death

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother has been sentenced for her role in her son’s death.

Two-year-old Tony Bunn died in 2018 and had injuries to his neck and head.

His mother, Elizabeth Woolheater, had already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

Today, a judge sentenced Woolheater to 233 months in prison. It is the maximum allowed under law. It is nearly 20 years behind bars.

Woolheater’s boyfriend, Lucas Diel, was sentenced to 48 years in prison back in June.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories