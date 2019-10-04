Mother sentenced for her role in son’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother has been sentenced for her role in her son’s death.

Two-year-old Tony Bunn died in 2018 and had injuries to his neck and head.

His mother, Elizabeth Woolheater, had already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

Today, a judge sentenced Woolheater to 233 months in prison. It is the maximum allowed under law. It is nearly 20 years behind bars.

Woolheater’s boyfriend, Lucas Diel, was sentenced to 48 years in prison back in June.

