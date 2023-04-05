WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly crashing into a motorcycle in a fit of road rage Tuesday morning.

Some Wichita officers were patrolling near Harry and McLean just before noon Tuesday when they found a 62-year-old man sitting on the side of the road. He was in pain. His damaged 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was next to him.

The victim told officers that a woman intentionally hit him and then fled in a maroon 2013 Chrysler 200.

As police investigated, they learned both vehicles had traveled west on Pawnee. They said the motorcycle turned north onto Broadway from the inside lane while the car turned north “from the outside lane, almost striking the victim.” Police said the two drivers argued and continued north on Broadway.

The victim told police that as he approached Harry and McLean, he looked in his rearview mirror and saw a vehicle coming quickly toward him. It hit him, and he fell off the motorcycle. He told officers it was the maroon Chrysler.

According to the Wichita Police Department, several witnesses followed the maroon car until the driver parked it at Boston and Wichita. Then, the woman allegedly driving it got out and walked away.

Officers arrived and took the woman into custody in the 1400 block of South Wichita. The 26-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

“Although we recommend witnesses remember descriptors of suspects and vehicles and never

follow or engage them, we want to thank the individuals who were instrumental in resolving this

case so quickly,” the WPD said.