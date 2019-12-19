Mounted officers to patrol shopping areas ahead of Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Don’t be surprised if you see mounted Wichita Police Department officers in the parking lots of popular shopping areas this weekend.

The Wichita Police Mounted Patrol has eight horses that will be patrolling Towne East Square, Towne West Square, New Market Square, and Bradley Fair through Christmas Eve.

The officers will be making sure the lots are safe and patrolling for thieves.

“The horses we can weave between cars,” said Sgt. Ed Brower, Wichita Police Department. “Plus, the elevated position gives us a good eye view if somebody calls something in or if we see somebody looking into cars and we can go investigate.”

The officers will also be in Old Town on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The department said patrolling the lots is a huge public relations tool. Many people like to take selfies with the officers and the horses.

The police mounted unit started back in 1990. You can follow the Friends of the Wichita Mounted Unit’s Facebook page.

