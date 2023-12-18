WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mounted units apprehended a shoplifter in Wichita with $1,600 worth of stolen merchandise in their vehicle.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wylie and Sergeant Thomas from the Caldwell Police Department assisted the Wichita Police Department’s Mounted Unit in the arrest.

As seen in the photo, stolen merchandise included a blanket, jackets, a hat, gloves, and plush fish.

Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office-KS

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanor theft cases.

The arrest happened during Holiday Patrol in Wichita.