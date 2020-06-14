Multiple guns stolen from Kris Kobach after truck was broken into in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach says his car was broken into and multiple guns were stolen.

Kobach says it happened while his truck was parked in a hotel parking garage in the 400 block of West Douglas on Friday evening in Wichita.

According to the police report a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun were stolen.

Kobach released this statement to KSN regarding the incident:

“The Wichita Police were very prompt and I appreciate their diligent efforts to find the perpetrator or perpetrators of this crime. Incidences like these remind us how crucial the police are.“

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that if you have any information to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: