2 men injured in west Wichita shooting Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said two men were injured following a shooting Tuesday in west Wichita. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. Maple.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds inside the home. They found another man with gunshot wounds in an alley behind the house. Both were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. There were others inside the home. They were not injured.

 it happened in the house and then we found a second person that had been shot in the alley,” said Sgt. JD Summerer “We are working to process the scene and talk to the neighbors to see if they can provide any extra information.”

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 316-267-2111.

