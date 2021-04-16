Mulvane PD: Suspect arrested after man shot in the neck

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mulvane Police Department is investigating a shooting that put a man in the hospital this morning.

A Mulvane police spokesperson says police officers and EMS were sent to the 100 block of North First Street just before 9 a.m. for the report of a gunshot wound.

They found a 29-year-old man had been shot in the neck. Paramedics performed life-saving measures and EMS took him to a Wichita hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

Police are still investigating, but the spokesperson says a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Police are not releasing any other details on the case.

