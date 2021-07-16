Murder charges filed against Hays man in wife’s 2019 shooting death

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — A Hays man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with murder in the 2019 shooting death of his wife.

The Hays Daily News reports that 27-year-old Colby Alan Trickle was arrested Thursday after charges were filed by prosecutors against him on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say he shot 26-year-old Kristen Trickle in the head with a .357 Magnum revolver in a premeditated killing on Oct. 31, 2019.

Colby Trickle is also charged with interference with law enforcement.

Officials say that charge stems from the accusation that he gave false information to police on the day of the shooting and again on Nov. 4, 2019.