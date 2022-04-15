WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect allegedly wanted for murder at an east Wichita extended-stay hotel back in September 2021 has been extradited back to Wichita.

Thirty-one-year-old Patricio S. Gomez was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday according to jail booking records.

Last month, Gomez was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after getting stuck crossing the mostly-dry Rio Grande in his truck. A photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that the water in the Rio Grande covered half of the truck’s tires where it became stuck.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Gomez and Shae Roberts met 42-year-old Michael Martinez to exchange drugs back in September. A fight broke out between the two men, and Gomez fired multiple shots, fatally injuring Martinez. Gomez and Roberts left in a black Cadillac Escalade. Roberts was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in October.