INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 33-year-old man is in jail after police say he was naked and stole an electric bike from someone.

The victim told the Independence Police Department that a naked man stole his electric bike around 9 p.m. Wednesday. It happened in the area of 16th and Maple, a residential neighborhood. The victim was able to give the police the name of the suspect.

Shane May (Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Dispatchers immediately began getting other reports of a naked man running around the 10th and Myrtle area, a little over a half-mile from the other location.

Officers found the man but said he refused to surrender. Instead, they say he ran into oncoming traffic and jumped on the side of a vehicle that was slowing down. Officers grabbed the man and physically subdued him. They took him into custody without serious injury.

Police have identified the man as Shane May of Independence. They booked him on suspicion of aggravated robbery, interference with law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.

At last check, he remained in the Montgomery County Jail.