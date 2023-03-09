RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a rural burglar that happened in the northwest of the county, near the Rice County line.

According to the RCSO’s Facebook, deputies were called to North Langdon Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday by a property owner who reported that several outbuildings had been broken into. Approximately $50,000-60,000 in tools and equipment had been taken.

The loss includes various Snap-On brand hand tools etched with the number “8,” along with power tools and four catalytic converters.

Anyone who may spot those tools or has information about the burglaries is asked to call investigators at 620-694-2735.

You can also call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 620-694-2666 or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips to www.P3tips.com.