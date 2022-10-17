SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police took a man and woman into custody after discovering nearly eight pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle.

Captain Gary Hanus says it happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Oak Street when an officer stopped a maroon pickup because the registration showed the driver’s license had been suspended. When he approached the vehicle, the officer reported smelling marijuana burning inside.

The man and woman inside were asked to exit, and after a search, police discovered cash and multiple bags of marijuana totaling around 7.5 pounds. Both the driver and his passenger were taken into custody.

The 20-year-old driver was booked into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, felony possession of paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, tax stamp violation, possession of drug proceeds, and driving while suspended.

A 19-year-old woman was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, felony possession of paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, tax stamp violation, and possession of drug proceeds.