Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kansas

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of a motor vehicle in connection with a crash that killed four people from Kansas earlier this year.

Ronald Dubas of La Vista was charged in Cass County earlier this month. Dubas posted bail and is out of jail ahead of a Jan. 11 hearing, but court records don’t list an attorney representing him.

Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Dubas’ pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on U.S. Highway 75 just south of Union, Nebraska on Jan. 31.

Four people in the car from Topeka, Kansas died in the crash. A 20-year-old woman who was riding in the front passenger seat survived the wreck.