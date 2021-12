Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

This photo provided by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office shows Josiah Kenyon. Kenyon, a 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail. (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail.

A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed there Friday until he’s transported to Washington to face the charges. These include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Kenyon was arrested in Reno Wednesday.

He made his initial appearance in federal court Friday via a video hookup with his court-appointed public defender.