New charges for massage therapist for Kansas female athletes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man who provided massages for female athletes at the University of Kansas is facing six new misdemeanor charges of sexual battery.
The amended charges come after 49-year-old Shawn O’Brien was charged in February with a child sex crime, prompting Kansas to cancel its contracts with him.
The university said in March that six female athletes told investigators they had experienced “unwarranted” touching during massages provided by O’Brien.
The Kansas News Service reports the amended charges filed July 14 do not specify the alleged victims’ genders or if they are current of former Kansas students or student-athletes. O’Brien’s attorney declined to comment on the new charges.
