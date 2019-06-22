New details develop in Hutchinson standoff investigation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight we learn more information about what led up to an officer-involved shooting in Hutchinson Thursday.

The Hutch Post states 21-years-old Brendan Jones and 19-years-old Tyson Samuels went to a home to fight a man early yesterday morning.

An affidavit read in court says during the confrontation a gun was pulled from a fanny pack, and Jones fired several shots hitting a man once in the leg.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

Jones and Samuels left the scene to hide in another home nearby. After an hours-long stand-off, Samuels surrendered to Hutchinson Police.

Jones, however, came out of the home shooting at officers. He was shot multiple times and is in critical condition in a Wichita area hospital.

Samuels was booked into jail on suspicion of interference with law enforcement, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and contempt.

