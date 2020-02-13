New details released on body found in Cowley County last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Court documents provided new details Thursday into the murder of Jeff Jones of Hutchinson.

The affidavit says witnesses told police Jeffrey Hill was hosting a party in his house in Wichita last December when he and Jones got into an argument.

Police say Hill shot Jones aiming for his shoulder. Hill then left the party and was later told of Jones’ death.

Hill was arrested and charged with second degree murder in January. He was also charged with drug possession after officers found meth in his home.

A body was found in Cowley County last week which police believe to be that of Jeff Jones.

