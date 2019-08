WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New information into the shooting death of a Wichita mother has come to light.

Elsy Puente was shot inside her south side home in July. Her boyfriend Victor Castro is charged with second-degree murder.

A probable cause affidavit says the two were drinking that day.

Victor Castro says Puente started waiving a gun around. He grabbed the end of the gun and faced it toward Puente and says that is when the firearm discharged, hitting Puente in the chest.