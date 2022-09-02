Two women were found dead at the Dolly Madison Bakery Outlet in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002. (Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Mandi K. Alexander (Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at the bakery outlet, and 79-year-old customer Mary Drake were killed. It happened inside the business, at one of the busiest intersections in Great Bend, sometime between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

A Dolly Madison driver who made an unplanned visit to the store found the bodies around 8 p.m. They were in a pool of blood. The murder weapon was never found.

In KSN’s previous reports about the murders, police said they were having trouble finding a motive. Very little money was taken from the business. They also considered that Alexander was going through a custody battle at the time, but her ex-husband had an alibi.

Mary A. Drake (Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

The bakery at 1004 Harrison shut down shortly after the murders.

The Great Bend Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation followed up on hundreds of leads but have not solved the case.

The KBI lists a $17,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case.

The KBI and Great Bend police are holding the news conference about new evidence on Tuesday afternoon in Great Bend. KSN News will be there to report on what is announced.

In the meantime, if you have information about this crime or any crime, call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.