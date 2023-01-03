DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A New Jersey man accused of abandoning his dog by tying her up outside the Des Moines Airport in Iowa last week is now facing charges.

‘Allie’ was discovered on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the airport.

Police say her owner, a 24-year-old man from Newark, New Jersey, was trying to fly home with her but was unable to because he didn’t have a kennel. The man left the airport with the dog, returned without her a short time later, and boarded his flight home.

The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa was called to the airport to take Allie in. They say the man surrendered Allie.

She will be spayed, microchipped, and taken to the vet before being placed up for adoption, according to ARL.

The man has since been charged with animal abandonment and animal neglect by the Des Moines Police Department.