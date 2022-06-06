LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — The re-trial of a former Leavenworth, Kansas police officer accused of killing a man is now underway.

Matthew Harrington is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr.

Since then, Harrington has been fired. The Leavenworth Police chief said the shooting was a violation of the department’s “use of deadly force” policy.

Twelve new jurors heard opening statements from the state and Harrington’s attorney.

The state called their first witness to the stand, a KBI special agent in charge.

A video he’s seen a hundred times, body camera footage of what happened that was slowed down frame by frame for the jury.

Five years ago, Harrington was sent to Garcia’s home after an argument between family members.

Police said Garcia had left the home before Harrington arrived but returned a short time later and encountered the officer.

The video shows Garcia holding a knife and Harrington trying to open the car door to talk with Garcia.

Shortly after that, Harrington can be seen backing up and firing his weapon.

Harrington’s attorney tells FOX4 they’re glad the jury has been able to see the whole video.

The accusation could be heard from Garcia’s stepson that Garcia had been drinking and disrespectful to his mom.

In April, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in Harrington’s involuntary manslaughter trial.

Monday was the first day of the re-trial. Over the next few days, different jurors will hear the evidence and make a decision.

In 2019, Garcia’s family settled a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit for $1 million.

The trial this week is a criminal case.