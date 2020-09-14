New Keeper of the Plains replica stolen from Planeview park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the replica Keeper of the Plains statues made to celebrate the 150th birthday of the Blackbear Bosin original has been stolen from a local park.

The W, A Community of Young Professionals, formerly Young Professionals of Wichita, posted to social media they were “devastated” when it was discovered the statue was missing from its base eat Planeview Park in the 2800 block of south Fees.

The Keeper of the Plains replica, painted by local artist Tereza Zardoz and Arts Partners Wichita, was a collaborative effort with the artist working with students from Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy.

W, A Community of Young Professionals is asking those with information regarding the whereabouts of the Keeper replica to contact local authorities.

