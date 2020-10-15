New Mexico man sentenced after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers find 40 pounds of meth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old New Mexico man was sentenced Thursday to 108 months in federal prison for concealing 40 pounds of methamphetamine in his fuel tank according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Miguel Angel Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In his plea, Ramirez admitted he was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Highway 54 in Liberal. Troopers found the methamphetamine in the fuel tank of the Dodge Challenger he was driving.

Ramirez had driven from New Mexico with orders to deliver the drugs to Wichita. He kept other conspirators advised of his progress by telephone.

