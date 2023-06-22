SANTA FE, N.M. (KSNW) — The Santa Fe Police Department said a man accused of murder was arrested in Wichita on Wednesday.

The department said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing 27-year-old Raul Rene Montejano Jr. of Santa Fe. The shooting happened on Monday, June 19, in the 4300 block of Camino Alhambra.

Officers found Montejano Jr. and a 56-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Montejano died on the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital.

The 29-year-old was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. The jail booking sheet shows he was arrested at a home near Harry and Meridian.