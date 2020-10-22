New Mexico residents charged with intent to distribute meth and cocaine following Chase County traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A New Mexico couple traveling through Kansas was charged with the intent to distribute drugs.

Amber Dawn Johnson, 26, and Angel Estrada, 34, both of Hobbs, N.M., were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The two are alleged to have transported 38 pounds of methamphetamine and 39 pounds of cocaine to Kansas.

According to court records, on July 16, 2020, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped two vehicles traveling together near milepost 102 in Chase County. A trooper found the drugs in one of the cars.

If convicted, both could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on each count.

