New program introduced by Wichita police aims to reduce violence among teens and young adults

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Reducing violence among teenagers and young adults, that’s the goal of a new initiative called SERV (Strategic Engagement to Reduce Violence) from Wichita police.

Police will work with violent offenders, educating them on consequences if they continue breaking the law.

The community policing initiative comes from a Department of Justice partnership with the police.

The chief of police says a lot of violent crime is related to what he calls habitual offenders.

“This program really aims to get on early and pull people out of the lifestyle and get them on a trajectory that will be better for themselves as well as others in the community,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The program will provide the people at risk with resources and contacts to help them succeed.

The strategy involves six phases: