New sketch of ‘I-70 Killer’ hopes to generate leads in old Wichita murder case, other murders

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI/KSNW) — Nearly 30 years after the so-called “I-70 killer” terrorized the Midwest, police in Missouri have released an updated, age-enhanced photo to try to generate new leads in a number of murders, including two in Wichita.

The law enforcement agencies involved with the case plan to have a meeting next month to discuss the investigation. There is a $25,000 reward that is still being offered for information concerning the case.

Authorities believe the killer stopped along the interstate and generally looked for women working by themselves.

Four of the murders were at small shops along Interstate 70 – two in Missouri, two in Indiana. The other two were at a bridal shop near Interstate 35 in Wichita in April of 1992. The killer is also possibly being considered for crimes in Texas.

Composite Sketch: 1992

Age-Enhanced Sketch 2021

Police believe the man is now between age 52 and 70. So his hair could be a different color now.

Victims

Patricia Magers, 32, and Patricia Smith, 23, were killed at La Bridal shop in Wichita

Nancy Kitzmiller, 24, was killed at a Boot Village in St. Charles, Missouri

Robin Fuldauer, 26, was killed at a Payless shoe store in Indianapolis

Michael McCown, 40, was killed at Sylvia’s Ceramics in Terra Haute, Indiana

Sarah Blessing, 37, was killed in a gift shop in a strip mall in Raytown, Missouri

Police believe the same man could be responsible for three other crimes in Texas in 1993 and 1994. Two of the three victims died.

Wichita murder case

The Wichita murders happened at the La Bride d’Elegance bridal shop on Kellogg, near Oliver, on April 11, 1992. Patricia Smith, 23, and shop owner Patricia Magers, 32, were working late, waiting for a customer.

Police said the killer got there before the customer and shot the two women execution-style.

No arrests were ever made.

Witness descriptions

A witness to the St. Charles crime had a good look, according to videos posted on the St. Charles CrimeStoppers website. At the time, he was described as a white male in his mid-30s, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, slender to medium build, with light brown to auburn colored hair.

WDAF in Kansas City reports one of the better descriptions of the suspect came from an eyewitness in Raytown. A video store owner in a strip mall where one of the shootings happened saw a man enter a neighboring gift shop then heard a pop. A grocery store clerk saw a man climb a hill to I-70 and disappear. The video store owner found the body of Sarah Blessing inside the gift shop.

Potential Weapon

Erma Werke Model ET 22

KTVI in St. Charles reports that police say he used a most unusual weapon that has been linked to five other murders. Officials say, based on ballistic evidence and witness statements, the gun was .22-caliber, possibly an Intratec Scorpion or an Erma Werke Model ET 22.

For years, officials have been asking gun collectors and dealers to notify them if they see such a weapon or had one stolen in the early 1990s.

Intratec Scorpion

If you have any information about this case, please call St. Charles, Missouri police at 1-800-800-3510. The number for Wichita Crime Stoppers is 316-267-2111.