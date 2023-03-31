SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The South Hutchinson Police Department is warning Kansans about a new scam.

The method is old. The scammer is trying to get you to purchase gift cards and to give them the numbers so they can pocket the money.

However, this time, they’re reaching you by text message, and the scammer is claiming to be a reverend, collecting for a specific local church. South Hutchinson police say in this latest scam. They are claiming to be Reverend Eric Weldon from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and asking for gift cards.

South Hutchinson police say the church does not fundraise over text messaging. You can block their number and delete the text from your phone.