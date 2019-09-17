Newton man charged with driving Jeep towards officers at restaurant drive-thru

James Stanford made his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court on Sept. 17, 2019. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Newton man was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County court in an incident involving a stolen Jeep and chase Sept. 10 in northwest Wichita.

James Stanford, 26, of Newton was charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, flee and elude and theft.

Stanford was the driver of a stolen white jeep that allegedly drove at several Wichita police officers in the McDonald’s lot at 21st and Amidon. An officer opened fire on the Jeep.

Stanford was located near 29th and Meridian after a pursuit and fleeing on foot. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday after being released from the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

A judge set Stanford’s bond at $100,000. His next court date is Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

