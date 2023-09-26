WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was handed a sentence for two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child on Monday.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office says Billy Joe Smith, 57, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by a judge on Monday.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child on July 26.

Along with the prison sentence, Smith will serve a lifetime post-release and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The Kansas Department of Corrections will be assigned to supervise Smith for the rest of his life.