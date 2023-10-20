WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man on Friday was sentenced after pleading guilty to rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

A news release from the Harvey County Attorney says John Unick, 66, was sentenced to 294 months in prison. That equals out to 24 years and six months.

The release says the victim was under 14 years old.

Additionally, Unick will be required to serve a lifetime post-release and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case was prosecuted with the assistance of the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department, Heart 2 Heart Child Advocacy Center and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.