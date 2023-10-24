WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to mistreatment of a dependent adult at Heart Land Supports, LLC.

A news release from the Harvey County Attorney says Michal McJimsey was sentenced to 50 months (four years and two months) in prison by a judge. He pleaded guilty to one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult on Aug. 17.

Along with the sentence, McJimsey was sentenced to 24 months of post-release supervision.

Post-release requires the Kansas Department of Corrections to supervise McJimsey for the 24

months after his release. McJimsey is subject to conditions of release set by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If he violates those conditions, he could be sent back to prison.