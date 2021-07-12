Newton police investigating a homicide after 14-year-old Hesston girl dies when another teen fires gun

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A juvenile is in custody after the homicide of a 14-year-old Hesston girl Sunday night at a Newton home.

Before 10 p.m. Sunday, the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at a home in the 900 block of South Walnut where police say a group of teens was hanging out. Witnesses said he was visibly intoxicated and was waving around a gun. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.

Witnesses and neighbors attempted to perform CPR and called 911, and the suspect ran from the house.

Newton police arrested the suspect just after 10 a.m. Monday at his home in Newton.

The names of the juveniles aren’t being released. The investigation is ongoing.