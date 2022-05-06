NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton Police Department is investigating a shooting on the north side of town just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Officers got the call of an active disturbance near East 12th Street and Magnolia Street.

While officers were on the way, several people called 911 to report multiple gunshots in the area. Officers describe the scene as chaotic. However, they quickly determined that there were no injuries.

A viewer told KSN police blocked off several streets around Centennial Park.

Police searched two homes but did not find the people involved. They also interviewed witnesses. Investigators say that helped them identify two people who were involved.

Officers recovered a handgun and several spent casings, but they have not arrested anyone. They say they are still investigating. They have not released any information about what started the disturbance.