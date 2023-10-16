NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton woman is in jail after police say she tried to run a man over in a car.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Second Street in Newton. Officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man with a head injury. Police say the man had reportedly gotten into a physical fight with a 31-year-old woman who then attempted to run him over.

She had left the area but was found a short time later and arrested. Newton Police say she was booked into the Harvey County Detention Center on preliminary charges of attempted second-degree murder, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It is KSN News policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime